Cloudflare Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

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Cloudflare, Inc.(NYSE:NET) will release its third-quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for NET’s quarterly revenue is $739.39 million. It reported $562.03 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 29, Cloudflare and Deutsche Telekom AG(OTC:DTEGY) said they formed a strategic partnership to strengthen network security and resilience for European businesses.

Cloudflare shares fell 2.5% to close at $266.58 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo maintained the stock with a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $350 to $320 on Nov. 2, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $181 to $245 on Oct. 29, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $380 to $400 on Oct. 28, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $355 to $375 on Oct. 13, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $355 to $400 on Oct. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying NET stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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