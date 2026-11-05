Virtu Finl Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Virtu Finl(NYSE:VIRT) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Virtu Finl reported strong financial performance for Q3 2026, with adjusted net trading income (NTI) of $704 million and adjusted EBITDA of $438 million, representing a 62% margin. Adjusted EPS was $1.77.

The company raised $500 million in new debt, bringing their trading capital base to $3.4 billion and maintaining a modest debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.4 times. They plan to continue growing their capital base organically.

Strategic initiatives include diversifying trading strategies beyond U.S. equities, investing in human capital with a focus on R&D teams, and enhancing physical infrastructure to remain competitive technologically.

Market Making NTI was $9 million per day, and Execution Services NTI was $2 million per day, with both segments performing well despite a decrease in market activity.

Management emphasized a strategic fit and strong performance of Virtu Execution Services, addressing market speculation about a potential sale by highlighting its growth and strategic importance.

The company is actively hiring to meet its goals and anticipates maintaining investment in personnel and infrastructure, with no significant changes expected in hiring or expense growth strategies into next year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Virtu Finl third quarter 2026 earnings call. After today’s prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Matthew Sandberg, Head of IR. Matthew, please go.

Matthew Sandberg (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us. Our third quarter 2026 results were released this morning and are available on our website. With us today on this call we have Aaron Simons, our Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Lee, our Chief Financial Officer, and Joe Molluso, our Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer. We will begin with brief prepared remarks and then take your questions. First, a few reminders. Today’s call may include forward-looking statements which represent Virtu Finl’s current belief regarding future events and are therefore subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties which may be outside the Company’s control. Please note that our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. It is important to note that any forward-looking statements made on this call are based on information presently available to the Company and we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements as new information becomes available.

We refer you to disclaimers in our press release and encourage you to review the description of risk factors contained in our annual report, Form 10-K, and other public filings during today’s call. In addition to GAAP measures, we may refer to certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net trading income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as supplemental to and not as superior to financial measures as reported in accordance with GAAP.

We direct listeners to consult the investor portion of our website where you’ll find additional supplemental information referred to on this call, as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the equivalent GAAP term in the earnings materials, with an explanation of why we deem this information to be meaningful, as well as how management uses these measures. With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Aaron.

Wyatt Aaron Simons (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Volume and volatility this quarter were somewhat lower than the first half of the year, although they remained elevated relative to historical averages. Despite the moderation in the operating environment, our diversified set of trading strategies allowed us to perform at a high level. We are continuing our plans to grow capital in all forms. At the beginning of the quarter we raised $500 million in the form of new debt, helping to bring our overall trading capital base to $3.4 billion. On the human capital side, hiring is continuing according to plan and turnover remains low. Our focus is on adding to our trading research and development teams while maintaining a high bar for quality and preserving our open, collaborative culture.

Lastly, we are continuing to invest in our physical infrastructure in order to stay at the forefront of technological competition. We have provided additional perspective on the quarter in our detailed financial supplement and will be answering your questions shortly. First, Cindy Lee, our Chief Financial Officer, will review the financial results for this quarter.

Cindy Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Aaron. Good morning everyone. For the third quarter of 2026, we generated adjusted net trading income, or NTI, of $11 million per day, or a total of $704 million. Market Making reported NTI of $9 million per day while Execution Services reported NTI of $2 million per day. As Aaron mentioned earlier, despite a notable decrease in market activity, quarter-over-quarter volumes and volatilities remain above historical averages, and in both of our operating segments we continued to execute and capitalize on their respective opportunities.

Our profitability this quarter was strong. We generated $438 million in adjusted EBITDA representing a 62% margin; adjusted EPS was $1.77. Over the last 12 months we have reported NTI per day of $11.3 million, adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion, and adjusted EPS of $7.69. All of these numbers represent all-time highs for Virtu Finl. From a trailing twelve-month perspective, on slide 5 of our supplemental materials we provided a summary of our operating expenses. Our third quarter 2026 cash compensation ratio was 23%, which is consistent with our expectations. Through September 30, our year-to-date cash compensation ratio is 23% and our total compensation ratio is 28%. Again, these are levels that we have stated would be appropriate in the near term.

Turning to capital, after raising $500 million through new debt in July, our invested capital stands at $3.4 billion. As of September 30, our trailing debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 1.4 times, so we remain modestly leveraged. We will continue to grow our capital base organically and deploy capital where we see the greatest opportunities, all while maintaining our quarterly dividend at $0.24 per share. We will now take your questions.

OPERATOR

We will now be entering the question and answer portion of the event. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile this Q&A roster.

Your first question comes from Patrick Molly with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Patrick Molly (Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Yes, good morning and thanks for taking the question. So maybe start on Market Making. You did about $9 million a day, down only about 4% sequentially, and it came in a quarter where, you know, U.S. equity volumes are down mid-teens, realized vol was down more than 20. So you clearly outperformed the backdrop. Could you maybe just help us understand what drove that? Any color there would be great. Thanks.

Wyatt Aaron Simons (Chief Executive Officer)

Hey Patrick. Thanks. Sure. So, as you noted, U.S. equity volumes were down, but that’s not the only place where we’re trading, obviously. So there was definitely some heightened activity other places, like there’s been a lot of the offshore equity perpetuals that have come online. There have been some interesting events in the crypto space. Obviously there are episodic things going on with AI and chip stocks in multiple countries around the world, not just U.S. equities.

So I think it’s again just another kind of piece of evidence that, you know, we’re really diversifying the firm and trying to grow trading not just concentrated in U.S. equities and especially not just concentrated in wholesaling of U.S. equities. And so, you know, I think you can expect that going forward it’s not going to be as correlated with those metrics as it used to be.

Patrick Molly (Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Sure. Great color. And then just as a follow-up, I also want to ask about Execution Services. There’s been some media reports that you could be exploring a sale of that business. I understand that you might be limited in what you can say, but maybe just at a high level, do you feel like the market gives you credit for VES inside of Virtu Finl? And, you know, maybe just how do you think about the strategic fit between that and the Market Making business going forward?

Joseph Molluso (Co-President & Co-COO)

Well, I’ll answer the question in the abstract, Patrick. This is Joe, because we don’t, you know—in response to the news story, you know, we said we don’t comment on rumors. And your question, do we get credit for VES inside of Virtu Finl? You know, we—the public market may not give us credit for Virtu inside of Virtu, so. But I’ll tell you that Virtu Execution Services is a strategic business for us. It’s done exceptionally well. You can see the growth in net trading income on a quarterly basis.

This is a business that has 1,400 blue chip clients, truly a global business. And we don’t break it out, but if you went back and looked at ITG’s margins prior to us buying them, we have more than doubled those margins, and so we think it’s operated in a best-in-class way among its peers. Clients will tell you that the technology is differentiating—the technology that underlies the products that are spread across these 1,400 clients. So we like the business.

You know, there’s a lot of questions we’ve gotten around this in terms of capital and incremental capital deployment. And, you know, I saw your math when the news story came out, and look—what I’d say, in the past we’ve articulated a near-term capital goal of around $4 billion-plus, we called it. That’s not a forever goal; it’s a near-term goal. But as Aaron mentioned, when you look at where we are today, we’re well on our way to achieving that goal.

We’ve accumulated, I think, $900 million-ish of trading capital this year, around half of it organically, half of it from supplementing our debt stack. So I think we feel very good about how we’ve grown the capital base and deployed it. And to get to our long-term goal—medium-term goal—we don’t need to do anything in terms of asset sales. Right. And all that being said, we’re always focused on shareholder value, as you know, Patrick, so that would be sort of how we answer that question.

Patrick Molly (Analyst at Piper Sandler)

All right, great, thanks Joe and Aaron.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Eli Abboud with Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Eli Abboud (Analyst at Bank of America)

Good morning. Thank you for taking the question. When you IPO’d in 2013, you said at the time that you only had one money-losing day in the past four years. We’re often asked by investors whether Virtu’s appetite for risk has changed since the CEO change. So to that end, when you look at the past year, how many money-losing days has there been?

Wyatt Aaron Simons (Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, I’ll take that question. So, you know, we don’t break out in granularity—like especially the level of exact number of days of any certain level of P&L. But I will say that if you look at when we IPO’d, you know, the statistical distribution of our P&L was such that a losing day represents an operational error rather than any result of the trading strategies themselves. But since, you know, we’ve grown a lot since then, the business has changed a lot.

Beginning with our acquisition of KCG, I would say that materially the distribution of that P&L changed quite a lot. The retail wholesaling business, the ETF block trading businesses—those are just kind of different animals than the sort of very traditional on-screen market making that we were doing back in those days, which was a long time ago at this point. So definitely the width of the distribution of our P&L has increased meaningfully from our IPO days. But, you know, fortunately we’ve also increased the mean of the distribution quite a bit such that bouncing off of zero is still quite rare, although not zero. And so, you know, I think since I took over, I don’t think the distribution has really changed meaningfully. Like, we are open to more trading opportunities than we perhaps were. But, you know, qualitatively, there’s a bigger difference between our IPO in 2014 and even 2018–19 than there is between a year and a half ago and today.

Eli Abboud (Analyst at Bank of America)

Got it. That’s very helpful. And then has there been any change in how long you were warehousing risk? I think in the past you’ve described your average holding period as a few seconds. Is that something that has changed?

Wyatt Aaron Simons (Chief Executive Officer)

I haven’t described it in that way. I don’t know exactly where that statement came from. There’s not, like, a one number that I could even point to, to be honest. There’s very different segments of trading that have very different holding times. But I would say that the set of holding times of our various trading strategies has not changed meaningfully in the last year.

Eli Abboud (Analyst at Bank of America)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Worthington with JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ken Worthington (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Hi, good morning. You raised $500 million of debt at the end of July. Did the capital raise make it to the trading desks near instantly or did it migrate at a more measured pace over the quarter? And how would you judge the returns on the incremental capital relative to the market conditions versus the entire book of trading capital?

Joseph Molluso (Co-President & Co-COO)

What I would say to you, Ken, is we—this is Joe—we don’t measure kind of incremental returns because cash is fungible, capital is fungible, and it’s spread across our various businesses and our various legal entities in our various jurisdictions. So what I will tell you is we maintain buffers—internal buffers, as you would expect from a trading standpoint, a usage standpoint, a regulatory standpoint—in those legal entities and trading desks. And prior to that capital raise, we were seeing opportunity where we were using some of the buffer in a business-as-usual way and also, from time to time, using some of our contingent liquidity in terms of revolvers, etc. And that has largely come to an end.

So we always want to operate with belt-and-suspenders trading capital—belt-and-suspenders excess trading capital. And the environment at the time allowed us to, I’d say, deploy most of it right away, but when we say deploy, we mean deploy with adequate buffer. So I, you know, I think the environment has slowed down a little bit, as was noted at the beginning of the call, and that usually causes us to use less capital, all things equal. You know, but all things are never equal.

I think, you know, Aaron mentioned some of the highlights of kind of new products, and these new products have various levels of efficiency around settlement and margin, so that drives capital usage as well. I would say net-net we were able to deploy the capital, we have adequate buffers, and we’re going to continue to organically grow the capital base. And then as we continue to reset the bar at higher levels of net trading income and higher levels of profitability, you know, we’ll always, you know, look to opportunistically supplement our debt capitalization as well.

Ken Worthington (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Great, thank you. And for the follow-up, how would you characterize the investment that the industry is making in new technologies like AI and others? Is it sort of business as usual, or do you see this as sort of, you know, being in the midst of a technology arms race? And if so, does Virtu have to change the level of investing that it’s making from current levels?

Wyatt Aaron Simons (Chief Executive Officer)

I mean, I guess it’s tough to answer. I mean, again, trading is a pretty diversified business and so there are different types of trading with different technological requirements. I mean, on the one hand, we’ve been in a technological arms race since the founding in 2008. I think it’s just much more visible now, and the dollar amounts are higher because of the AI spend that people are doing. And there’s a bit of a, you know, price difference just because of supply chain constraints and other things.

So, you know, we are continuing to spend a significant fraction of dollars on technology, but it’s not really new or representing some, you know, great acceleration. We are incrementally investing more as we are growing into our sort of, like, physical capital base in compute and power and storage and everything else. So, I mean, yes, it is an uptick which we’ve highlighted before that we were going to do. So I don’t think it’s anything surprising, but I think we feel very comfortable where we’re at and don’t feel a need to do anything beyond what we’ve sort of telegraphed.

Ken Worthington (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Excellent. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dan Fannon with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Dan Fannon (Analyst at Jefferies)

Thanks. So was curious about where you think you are in terms of your hiring goals. You talked about investing in the business and people. Is that something that has a time period to it, or is it something we should be thinking about that’s going to be ongoing as we go into next year and beyond?

Wyatt Aaron Simons (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, I guess I don’t know how forward-looking you want to be. Certainly into the next year, I don’t think you’re going to see any change. We still have quite a few unmet hiring goals, and we’re trying hard to fill them. I mean, this business changes quite quickly, and so, you know, we do have sort of near-term and what we would call medium-term goals, and medium term for us is probably at most a year. So I don’t think I can predict beyond that. I mean, we would love to be in a state where we just keep finding new trading strategies, keep making more money, keep hiring more people, but it’s hard to really plan beyond sort of the next year at most.

Dan Fannon (Analyst at Jefferies)

Understood. And then in the context of expenses, as we think about what you’ve mentioned in terms of investing in the business plus the people, any change in philosophy about, or how we should think about, expense growth sequentially as we think about the end of the year but also again into next year given what appears to be a more consistent investment period of hiring and other investments?

Cindy Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

No, Dan. I mean, I think you could see the numbers, right? Expenses have gone up. You know, we don’t think they’ve gone up any more than we expected them to.

Joseph Molluso (Co-President & Co-COO)

On the people front, I think just to underline what Aaron said, you know, we’ve already increased our hiring meaningfully. As we speak here, we’re just below 1,100 people, and, you know, we expect to be over 1,100 in the near term. So hiring has stepped up and it’s been driven in sort of the high-value areas in terms of trading and development. And you can see the comp ratio, as Cindy mentioned, is where we’ve guided it to. So I think you can look at the trends and extrapolate pretty accurately.

OPERATOR

A reminder that if you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. There are no further questions at this time. This concludes today’s call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.