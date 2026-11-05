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McDonald's To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

By Avi Kapoor,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UM1nQ_1Gn5yTNm00
Photo: sombat muycheen/shutterstock

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying MCD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qezzA_1Gn5yTNm00

Photo via Shutterstock

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