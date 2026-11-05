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McDonald's To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
By Avi Kapoor,2 days ago
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised the price target for Pattern Group Inc(NASDAQ:PTRN) from $29 to $32. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Pattern Group shares closed at $17.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased Viridian Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ:VRDN) price target from $22 to $40. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating. Viridian Therapeutics shares closed at $29.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. cut price target for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) from $65 to $47. Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained an Overweight rating. Dutch Bros shares closed at $43.99 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Cisco Systems Inc(NASDAQ:CSCO) from $135 to $120. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cisco shares closed at $103.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways Corp(NASDAQ:JBLU) price target from $3 to $5.5. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. JetBlue Airways shares closed at $3.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Zoominfo Technologies Inc(NASDAQ:GTM) price target from $3 to $4. Piper Sandler analyst Billy Fitzsimmons upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Zoominfo shares closed at $4.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut CAVA Group Inc(NYSE:CAVA) price target from $78 to $76. TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained a Buy rating. CAVA shares closed at $61.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for Coherent Corp(NYSE:COHR) from $380 to $340. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Coherent shares closed at $195.09 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG cut MercadoLibre Inc(NASDAQ:MELI) price target from $2,150 to $2,050. BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating. MercadoLibre shares closed at $1,739.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised McDonald’s Corp(NYSE:MCD) price target from $295 to $305. BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Buy rating. McDonald’s shares closed at $280.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying MCD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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