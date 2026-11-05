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This Materion Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday
By Avi Kapoor,2 days ago
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Seaport Global analyst Michael J. Harrison upgraded Materion Corp(NYSE:MTRN) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $250 price target. Materion closed at $187.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Peter Arment upgraded Lyntris Inc.(NYSE:LYNX) from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $18. Lyntris shares closed at $9.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys upgraded Acadian Asset Management Inc.(NYSE:AAMI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $97 to $110. Acadian Asset Management closed at $91.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Billy Fitzsimmons upgraded Zoominfo Technologies Inc(NASDAQ:GTM) from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $3 to $4. ZoomInfo shares closed at $4.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg upgraded JetBlue Airways Corp(NASDAQ:JBLU) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $5.5. JetBlue closed at $3.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying MTRN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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