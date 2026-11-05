Zillow Posts Downbeat Q3 Results, Joins HubSpot, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session

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U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining over 250 points on Thursday.

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

Zillow Group shares dipped 16.6% to $28.73 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

MNTN, Inc . (NYSE:MNTN) fell 42.3% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance below estimates.

. (NYSE:MNTN) fell 42.3% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance below estimates. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) fell 27.1% to $38.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:VCYT) fell 27.1% to $38.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) fell 24.2% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY2026 sales guidance.

(NASDAQ:TDUP) fell 24.2% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY2026 sales guidance. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares declined 17.7% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results.

. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares declined 17.7% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results. Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) declined 15.6% to $37.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:BROS) declined 15.6% to $37.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLY) dropped 14.9% to $17.90 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:FSLY) dropped 14.9% to $17.90 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI) declined 14.3% to $28.48 in pre-market trading following quarterly earnings.

(NASDAQ:CAI) declined 14.3% to $28.48 in pre-market trading following quarterly earnings. PureCycle Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ:PCT) dropped 13.7% to $2.4071 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales.

. (NASDAQ:PCT) dropped 13.7% to $2.4071 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales. CAVA Group, Inc . (NASDAQ:CAVA) dipped 11.6% to $54.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. (NASDAQ:CAVA) dipped 11.6% to $54.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) declined 11.6% to $191.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:HUBS) declined 11.6% to $191.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Apex Critical Metals Corp . (NASDAQ:APXC) fell 11.6% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.

. (NASDAQ:APXC) fell 11.6% to $3.88 in pre-market trading. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) declined 9.7% to $156.45 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:QCOM) declined 9.7% to $156.45 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) tumbled 9.1% to $5.37 in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

(NYSE:SNAP) tumbled 9.1% to $5.37 in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) shares declined 8.5% to $44.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results.

(NYSE:AMCR) shares declined 8.5% to $44.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results. Urban Outfitters, Inc . (NASDAQ:URBN) fell 7.4% to $84.96 in pre-market trading.

. (NASDAQ:URBN) fell 7.4% to $84.96 in pre-market trading. MercadoLibre, Inc.(NASDAQ:MELI) declined 5.3% to $1,647.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

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