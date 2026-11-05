Google Created 5 Billionaires Worth $553B — Almost All That Wealth Belongs to 2 People

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Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google has created five billionaires. But its biggest wealth-creation story is still concentrated in the hands of the two people who started it: Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Page and Brin account for more than $513 billion of the $553 billion combined fortune attributed to Alphabet’s billionaire employees, according to a new study.

The remaining three billionaires offer a glimpse of how early equity and careers at a technology giant can also create extraordinary wealth.

Page and Brin Hold 93%

Page has an estimated fortune of $267.4 billion, and Brin, is worth $246.1 billion. Together, they dominate the ranking compiled by trading firm Atmos using Forbes’ real-time billionaire list.

The Google cofounders together hold $513.5 billion, or roughly 93% of the combined wealth attributed to the company’s five billionaires. Alphabet has the largest combined billionaire net worth of any company with at least five billionaire founders or employees in the study.

Google, founded in 1998, has since grown into one of the world’s most valuable technology businesses. Its founders’ fortunes reflect the scale of that expansion — and how much wealth can accrue when founders retain substantial ownership as a company grows.

The Other 3 Billionaires Linked to Alphabet

Former CEO Eric Schmidt , who led Google from 2001 to 2011, has an estimated fortune of $36.7 billion.

, who led Google from 2001 to 2011, has an estimated fortune of $36.7 billion. Current CEO Sundar Pichai , who joined the company in 2004, has run Alphabet since 2019.

, who joined the company in 2004, has run Alphabet since 2019. Marissa Mayer, Google’s 20th employee

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Their inclusion highlights a different side of technology wealth creation. Employees who join a company early or rise into senior leadership can build fortunes that extend far beyond their salaries.

Meta Platforms, Inc.(NASDAQ:META) offers another example. The company has six billionaire employees. The list includes cofounders Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin and Dustin Moskovitz and three former staff members. These include Sean Parker, Sheryl Sandberg and infrastructure executive Jeff Rothschild. Their combined wealth stands at $262.9 billion, according to Atmos.

Equity, Not Paychecks

The common thread is ownership. Atmos CEO Nick Cooke said billionaire fortunes are rarely built through salaries, but through shares and stock options accumulated by founders and early employees.

"Billionaires are rarely made with paychecks," Cooke said, noting that employees often accept lower pay early in a company’s life in exchange for equity. As the business expands, those stakes can become enormously valuable.

For investors, Alphabet’s billionaire tally is more than a measure of personal wealth. It illustrates the extraordinary value created by Google’s growth, while underscoring how unevenly that value has been distributed among the people who built the company. Five billionaires may share the distinction, but Page and Brin own almost the entire fortune.

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