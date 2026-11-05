Vertex Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

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Vertex Inc(NASDAQ:VERX) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Vertex posted adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, beating market estimates of 22 cents per share. The company’s sales came in at $213.275 million versus expectations of $209.297 million.

Vertex raised its FY2026 sales guidance from $825.000 million-$830.000 million to $828.900 million-$830.900 million.

“The third quarter was a strong quarter for Vertex and, more importantly, clear evidence that we are delivering on our commitments to investors,” said Christopher Young, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have stabilized the core business, strengthened our financial profile, and built a more efficient operating model, while seeing encouraging improvement in key growth indicators.”

Vertex shares jumped 15% to $18.30 in pre-market trading

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Vertex following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Billy Fitzsimmons maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $16 to $20.

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $30.

Considering buying VERX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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