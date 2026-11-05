e.l.f. Beauty Glows Up: Revenue Jumps 51% to $520.8M, Guides FY27 Above Estimates

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.(NYSE:ELF) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2027 results Wednesday after the market closed and raised its fiscal 2027 guidance above estimates.

e.l.f. Beauty stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind ELF gains?

e.l.f. Beauty Beats Estimates as Revenue Rises 51% to $520.8M

e.l.f. Beauty reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, beating the consensus estimate of 59 cents. It reported revenue of $520.816 million, up 51% from a year earlier, beating the consensus estimate of $470.303 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 86% to $123.4 million, a 24% margin, and gross margin was 71%, up 160 basis points from a year earlier, including a 30 basis point benefit from tariff refunds.

e.l.f. Beauty repurchased $50 million of its common stock during the period. It ended September with $350.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $826.7 million of total debt, compared with $194.4 million in cash and $856.7 million of debt a year earlier.

"I am proud of the e.l.f. Beauty team for delivering our 31st consecutive quarter of net sales growth, with net sales up 51% driven by strength across our portfolio," said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty’s chairman and CEO.

e.l.f. Beauty Raises Fiscal 2027 EPS and Revenue Guidance Above Estimates

e.l.f. Beauty raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $3.82 to $3.86 from $3.50 to $3.55, versus the consensus estimate of $3.63. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $2.003 billion to $2.029 billion from $1.938 billion to $1.968 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.976 billion, which represents growth of 22% to 24%, up from 18% to 20% previously. It also raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $421 million to $427 million from $401 million to $407 million.

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e.l.f. Beauty Shares Race Higher

ELF Price Action: At the time of publication, e.l.f. Beauty shares are trading 5.69% higher at $120.10, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.