AMC Delivers Blockbuster Quarter but Shares Hover Around the Flatline: What's Weighing on the Stock?

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AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.(NYSE:AMC) shares are hovering around the flatline Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Wednesday after the market closed.

AMC stock is trending lower. Why is AMC stock trading lower?

AMC Beats Estimates as Revenue Rises 31.6% to a Record $1.711B

AMC reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 4 cents. It reported revenue of $1.711 billion, up 31.6% from a year earlier, beating the consensus estimate of $1.544 billion. The quarter set a new record for revenue, beating the record set in the second quarter, which had broken the prior record from the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $347.5 million, up 183.7% from a year earlier and a quarterly record, beating a record set in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"Sometimes short but sweet is the best way to summarize performance," said Adam Aron, AMC’s CEO. He said loyalty programs, premium large-format screens and record revenue per patron helped set the records.

Attendance Rises 28.3% to 74.92M, Food and Beverage Revenue Climbs 30.5%

Attendance was 74.92 million patrons, up 28.3% from a year earlier. U.S. attendance of 52.13 million was up 23.3%, and international attendance of 22.78 million was up 41.5%. Food and beverage revenue was $589.4 million, up 30.5%. Food and beverage revenue per patron was $8.85 in the U.S., up from $8.55, and $5.61 internationally, unchanged from a year earlier, for a total of $7.87, up from $7.74.

AMC Expects Positive Free Cash Flow for 2026, Points to Strong Q4 Film Slate

AMC said it expects to achieve positive free cash flow for full-year 2026. Aron said October domestic box office was up about 35% from a year earlier, and he highlighted the fourth-quarter slate, which includes "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," "Dune: Part Three," "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Jumanji: Open World." He said he expects the remaining slate to propel both domestic and global box office to their highest full-year levels in seven years.

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AMC Shares Trading Flat

AMC Price Action: At the time of publication, AMC shares are trading 0.58% higher at $3.54, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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