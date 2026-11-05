OpenAI Pledges to Shield American Households From AI Data Center Power Costs: ‘We’ll Pay the Full Cost of the Electricity We Use’

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OpenAI pledged to cover the electricity and infrastructure costs of its AI data centers as it expands computing capacity across the U.S., promising to prevent local households from bearing the financial burden of powering its projects.

OpenAI Pledges to Cover Data Center Power Costs

On Thursday, OpenAI announced its National Community Compact and Compute Campus Policy Blueprint, outlining commitments for future data center projects and recommending government policies to make AI infrastructure development more accountable.

Under the commitments, OpenAI said, “We’ll pay the full cost of the electricity we use and the infrastructure needed to serve us.”

The company also pledged to provide financial assurances before major spending begins, protecting other electricity customers if projects are delayed, reduced, or canceled.

The company urged state utility commissions to require large electricity consumers to cover the additional costs they impose on the power grid.

“Families should be able to count on basic protections whoever builds a campus in their community,” OpenAI said, adding that voluntary corporate commitments were only “an important starting point.”

OpenAI’s Georgia Data Center Power Deal

The company also highlighted its planned Effingham County campus in Georgia, where an agreement with Georgia Power allows the utility to reduce electricity deliveries by up to 1,000 megawatts during periods of high demand.

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Midterm Wins Raised AI and Market Concerns

This week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) renewed his call for a national AI data center moratorium following Democrats’ midterm victories, while Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) urged Democrats to prioritize AI regulation and a ban on artificial superintelligence.

Yorkville Ives analyst Dan Ives warned that Democrats’ victories could create hurdles for AI data center expansion and technology legislation, potentially slowing U.S. AI growth.

AI Data Center Power Cost Debate

Last month, the Senate blocked the Ratepayer Protection Act in a 57-43 vote. The bill sought to make large electricity consumers, including AI data centers, cover additional grid costs.

San Francisco also imposed a 45-day moratorium on new data center development to assess its impact on electricity costs, water resources, and local communities. Mayor Daniel Lurie said the city aimed to prioritize “community needs” and keep electricity rates low.

In September, the House passed the bipartisan Ratepayer Protection Act 417-3 to protect households from AI data center-related grid costs.

Speaker Mike Johnson said the bill would protect local communities while supporting AI development.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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