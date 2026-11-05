'Corruption, Incompetence, and Callousness': Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren Take Aim at Trump as Democrats Seize Congress in Midterm Election Rout

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Democratic leaders celebrated sweeping midterm victories on Tuesday, portraying the results as a rejection of President Donald Trump’s leadership and calling for economic relief, greater accountability and a renewed focus on working Americans.

Democrats Deliver Major Midterm Rebuke to Trump

Democrats secured a majority in the House after flipping at least 30 Republican-held seats in states like Kentucky and New Jersey.

The party also flipped seven Republican-held Senate seats, securing at least 54 seats, while races in Alaska and Mississippi remained undecided.

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Schumer, Warren Say Voters Want Lower Costs

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the results reflected growing frustration with the cost of living under Trump and Republicans.

“The American people have made clear that they cannot afford life under Trump and Republicans,” Schumer wrote on X, pledging that Democrats would fight to make living costs more manageable.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) similarly argued that voters were more concerned about gasoline, health care and grocery prices than Trump’s proposed White House ballroom.

In another post, Warren said Americans wanted a government that served working people rather than Trump and his billionaire allies. She called on Democrats to deliver meaningful changes and lower costs.

Harris, Pelosi Celebrate Democratic Gains

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) celebrated the election of more than 100 Democratic women to the House, recalling that there were only 12 Democratic women when she entered Congress in 1987.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also congratulated Democratic candidates and campaign volunteers, describing the results as a rejection of White House “corruption, incompetence, and callousness.”

Harris urged Democrats to use their newly gained political power to deliver economic relief to working families and hold the Trump administration accountable.

“The people demand nothing less,” she said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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