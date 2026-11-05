Kevin O'Leary Predicts Political U-Turn on AI Data Centers, Says They Will Become a Middle-Class Wealth Engine: 'Resistance is Going to Disappear'

Kevin O’Leary | Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Investor Kevin O’Leary predicted that political opposition to AI data centers could eventually weaken as communities recognize the construction jobs, capital investment and power infrastructure associated with the projects.

O’Leary Predicts AI Policy Shift

On Wednesday, in a post on X, O’Leary said, “The politics around AI data centers are about to change fast,” arguing that economic opportunities would eventually outweigh political resistance to these projects.

In an interview clip shared alongside the post, O’Leary dismissed the possibility that Democrats gaining control of Congress would push for tougher regulation of major technology companies and AI infrastructure.

Instead, he predicted that states would increasingly embrace data center development as they recognize the employment opportunities involved.

“If you want to make hundreds of millions of Americans millionaires,” O’Leary said, pointing to workers involved in building data centers and power infrastructure, including electricians, plumbers and construction workers.

Thousands of High-Paying Jobs

He argued that individual projects could create thousands of high-paying jobs, prompting states to reconsider previous opposition.

“You tell me there’s 3,000 jobs there, very high-paying jobs for plumbers, electricians, and architects and everything else,” he said, describing how lawmakers might reconsider a project.

O’Leary argued that individual data center projects could create thousands of construction jobs for electricians, plumbers, architects and other skilled workers. He said those opportunities could make local opposition harder for politicians to sustain, although construction employment should be distinguished from permanent jobs at operational facilities.

“What was a pariah 24 hours ago is the path to wealth for the middle class by the millions of employees,” he said.

He concluded, “You didn’t like data centers last night, you love them this morning.”

Read Also: Elon Musk Has a Warning for AI Data Center Investors, Says Funding Is Only Half the Battle: 'SpaceX Has a Super Cracked Team… Even We Find It Very Difficult'

AI Infrastructure Demand and Expansion

This week, Space Exploration Technologies Corp.(NASDAQ:SPCX) CEO Elon Musk explored moving AI data centers into space amid growing political resistance to power-intensive facilities in the U.S.

SpaceX had sought approval for up to 1 million solar-powered AI satellites, with initial demonstrations targeted for late 2027, although cooling technology, launch costs and satellite collisions remained major challenges.

Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Suprojected that the company’s Data Center AI revenue would more than double in 2027, driven by strong demand for AI chips and infrastructure.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained a $600 price target on AMD, saying, “Everyone needs compute.”

Separately, Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google’s global head of energy and power, Amanda Peterson Corio, pushed back against concerns about an AI infrastructure glut, arguing that underbuilding posed a greater risk than overbuilding as customer demand remained strong.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Defends America’s AI Data Center Boom, Says It’s ‘Bringing Manufacturing Back’ After Decades Of Offshoring

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock