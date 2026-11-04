Snap Likely To Report Higher Q3 Revenue; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

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Snap Inc.(NYSE:SNAP) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Analysts expect the Santa Monica, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share, versus a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Snap’s quarterly revenue is $1.73 billion. It reported $1.51 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 3, Snap reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Snap shares rose 2.6% to close at $5.59 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $5.7 to $7 on Oct. 14, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $8 on Sept. 17, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $5 to $6 on Aug. 4, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7 on Aug. 4, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $6.5 to $6.75 on Aug. 4, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying SNAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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