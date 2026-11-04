Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

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During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Yield: 5.50%

5.50% Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Oct. 14, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Oct. 14, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%. Stephens & Co. analyst Pooran Sharma maintained an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $25 on July 9, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Pooran Sharma maintained an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $25 on July 9, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: Hormel Foods will issue its fourth-quarter earnings release before the markets open on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Hormel Foods will issue its fourth-quarter earnings release before the markets open on Thursday, Dec. 3. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HRL news.

Kraft Heinz Co (NYSE:KHC)

Dividend Yield: 6.53%

6.53% Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $26 to $25 on Oct. 16, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 50%.

analyst Andrew Lazar maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $26 to $25 on Oct. 16, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 50%. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $23 on Oct. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $23 on Oct. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: Kraft Heinz will report its third quarter results on Nov. 4.

Kraft Heinz will report its third quarter results on Nov. 4. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KHC news

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS)

Dividend Yield: 7.16%

7.16% Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $36 to $37 on Sept. 25, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 50%.

analyst Andrew Lazar maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $36 to $37 on Sept. 25, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 50%. RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $45 on Sept. 24, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

analyst Nik Modi maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $45 on Sept. 24, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%. Recent News: On Sept. 30, General Mills named Dana McNabb as chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

On Sept. 30, General Mills named Dana McNabb as chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest GIS news

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