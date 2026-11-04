Bitcoin Fear Spikes on Democrat Sweep but $79,000 Could Flip the Script

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Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) sentiment has collapsed as midterm results show Democratic control of Congress, and analytics firm Santiment says a break above $79,000 could spark a sharp reversal.

Why Bitcoin Sentiment Flipped So Fast

Santiment Intelligence on Wednesday posted on X that Bitcoin’s bullish-to-bearish comment ratio sat near 1.8 to 1 on Oct. 20, then collapsed to just 0.37 bullish comments per bearish one as the Binance hack news broke at the end of October.

Sentiment briefly recovered before turning bearish again as Democrats moved toward control of both chambers, since many retail traders view Republicans as more favorable to crypto policy.

The ratio now sits near 0.51, meaning bearish comments roughly double bullish ones.

Santiment said this kind of fear has historically rewarded patient investors once retail capitulation runs its course, a pattern that typically precedes markets turning positive again.

The firm flagged a specific signal to watch: a move back above $79,000 while the crowd remains bearish would mark a strong sign that price is starting to diverge from retail expectations, often described as a "sell the rumor, buy the news" setup.

Why van de Poppe Thinks Bitcoin Has Already Bottomed

Widely-followed cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said that he’s turned extremely bullish on Bitcoin from current levels, expecting the sell-the-rumor, buy-the-news scenario Santiment described to play out around the midterm results.

He argued markets generally perform better under a calm electorate than one responding to an unpredictable president, and said the political volatility priced into Bitcoin may finally be clearing.

Van de Poppe said if Bitcoin prints a higher low from here, he expects a green weekly candle to follow, setting up a stronger run into year-end.

He pushed back on the idea that a post-midterm correction is inevitable, arguing this cycle has repeatedly broken from historical patterns and that the correction many traders are still waiting for may have already happened.

A sustained move back above $79,000 while sentiment stays this bearish, he and Santiment both suggest, would be the clearest sign yet that Bitcoin is moving against retail expectations rather than with them.

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