ArcBest CEO Credits Cost Cuts, Asset-Light Momentum for Profit Surge

ArcBest Corporation-Photo by Jon Tetzlaff via Shutterstock

ArcBest Corp.(NASDAQ:ARCB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter financial results that beat earnings estimates as stronger freight demand and cost savings lifted profitability.

The logistics company reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.48 by 5.65%. Earnings increased 79.45% from $1.46 per share a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 15.5% year over year to $1.21 billion, exceeding the supplied consensus estimate of $1.205 billion.

ArcBest Freight Segments Deliver Stronger Results

ArcBest’s Asset-Based segment generated $798.6 million in revenue, up from $726.5 million a year earlier. Daily revenue increased 9.9%.

Tonnage per day rose 9.6%, while daily shipments declined 3%. Revenue per shipment climbed 14.2%, driven by heavier freight.

The segment’s adjusted operating ratio improved to 90.4% from 92.5%, reflecting better operating efficiency.

Customer contracts and deferred pricing agreements renewed during the quarter averaged a 5.1% increase. ArcBest said less-than-truckload (LTL) industry pricing remained rational.

However, higher union wages, benefits, fuel costs and purchased transportation expenses increased operating costs.

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Asset-Light Revenue Surges 25%

Asset-Light revenue climbed to $446.3 million from $356 million, a 25.4% increase on a per-day basis.

Revenue per shipment jumped 23.8%, while daily shipments increased 1.2%.

ArcBest attributed the growth to tighter freight capacity and modest shipment gains.

Adjusted operating income surged to $14.4 million from $1.6 million, supported by stronger revenue and disciplined cost management.

Earnings and Cash Flow Strengthen

GAAP net income rose to $51.7 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, from $39.3 million, or $1.72 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $119.7 million from $104 million.

Operating cash flow reached $255.2 million during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $184.3 million a year earlier.

ArcBest ended September with $184.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $102 million at the end of 2025.

CEO Highlights Cost Savings and Efficiency

“Stronger earnings and profitability were driven by disciplined execution, continued momentum in Asset-Light and ongoing savings from actions to simplify our organization and improve efficiency,” said Seth Runser, ArcBest president and CEO.

Runser also highlighted continued investments in technology and innovation to support long-term profitable growth.

ARCB Price Action: ArcBest shares gained 2.69% to close at $134.48 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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