Super Micro's AI Business Is Booming, but One Customer Accounts for Stunning 44% of Sale

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Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock rose more than 8% in Wednesday’s premarket trading after the company reported strong fiscal first-quarter results and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Strong AI infrastructure demand and upbeat analyst commentary supported the gains. Broader markets also climbed, with Nasdaq futures rising 0.99% and S&P 500 futures gaining 1.04%.

However, investors remain concerned about Super Micro’s reliance on large AI cloud customers and whether infrastructure spending can sustain its current pace.

Wedbush Sees Strong Growth but Flags AI Spending Risks

Wedbush Managing Director Matt Brysontold Bloomberg that Super Micro delivered the strong fiscal first quarter it had signaled.

He said the second-quarter outlook points to continued revenue growth and margin strength.

However, Bryson warned that sustained AI infrastructure spending remains a key uncertainty. Super Micro has significant exposure to neocloud customers, raising concerns about financing and long-term spending.

Bryson also welcomed Mark Long’s appointment as CFO. Still, he said past governance concerns and unresolved litigation involving a former co-founder could weigh on investor sentiment.

Super Micro Raises Fiscal 2027 Revenue Outlook

Super Micro reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $19.9 billion, more than triple the year-earlier figure.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of $19.5 billion to $21.5 billion, above Wall Street’s $16.5 billion estimate.

It also forecast adjusted earnings of $1.66 to $1.90 per share, exceeding the $1.08 consensus.

Super Micro raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $72 billion to $82 billion from $65 billion to $72 billion.

Long said AI-related products should generate about 70% to 80% of fiscal 2027 revenue, Bloomberg reported.

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AI Demand Drives Customer Concentration

CEO Charles Liang said Super Micro is expanding manufacturing capacity and enterprise partnerships to accelerate AI infrastructure deployments.

However, major AI projects have increased customer concentration.

One data center customer generated 44% of first-quarter revenue, compared with 28% for fiscal 2026.

Two customers also accounted for 49% and 17% of accounts receivable, respectively.

Long expects concentration to remain high during major AI buildouts. However, he anticipates improvement as enterprise and sovereign businesses expand.

Super Micro’s stronger outlook, alongside Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s(NASDAQ:AMD) results, reinforced expectations for continued AI infrastructure spending.

Technical Analysis

Super Micro shares have fallen 33.78% over the past 12 months, reflecting persistent selling pressure.

At $34.02, the stock traded 3.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.1% below its 50-day SMA. However, it remained 4.6% above its 200-day SMA.

The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, signaling short-term weakness. Meanwhile, the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA, suggesting longer-term support.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, with a negative histogram. This points to weak upward momentum.

Key resistance stands at $36.50, while support sits near $31. A move above resistance could strengthen the recovery, while a break below support could trigger further selling.

SMCI Stock Price Activity

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were up 8.31% at $34.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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