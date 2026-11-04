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Personal Finance

Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In November

By Avi Kapoor,

3 days ago
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Image via Shutterstock

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

  • On Nov. 3, Bank of America named Josh Barnes as Knoxville market President. The company’s stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $46.12.
  • RSI Value: 27.2
  • BAC Price Action: Shares of Bank of America gained 0.2% to close at $49.66 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 19.62 Momentum score.
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HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC)

  • On Oct. 30, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) partnered with HSBC and Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN) in a blockchain-based investment pilot to earn additional returns on idle corporate cash through weekend trading. The company’s stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $67.56.
  • RSI Value: 21.8
  • HSBC Price Action: Shares of HSBC declined 1.7% to close at $84.49 on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in HSBC stock.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4GA0_1Gkbi9hb00

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

  • On Oct. 29, ING reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. The company’s stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $24.35.
  • RSI Value: 26.9
  • ING Price Action: Shares of ING fell 1.5% to close at $30.90 on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in ING shares.
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Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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