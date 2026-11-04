AtriCure Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

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AtriCure, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATRC) on Tuesday posted upbeat results for the third quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $154.450 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $151.217 million.

AtriCure raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from 24 cents-32 cents to 40 cents-46 cents per share. The company also raised its FY2026 sales guidance from $602.000 million-$610.000 million to $606.000 million-$610.000 million.

“Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of our broad portfolio and our team’s disciplined execution,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Adoption of our innovative technologies is driving strong growth and expanding profitability, while the rapid progress of our BoxX-NoAF clinical trial reinforces our confidence in the opportunities ahead. We are well positioned to extend our leadership in cardiac surgery and post-operative pain management, creating lasting value for patients and our shareholders.”

AtriCure shares fell 2% to $59.20 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AtriCure following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $63 to $70.

Needham analyst Mike Matson maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $64 to $70.

Considering buying ATRC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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