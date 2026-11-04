Jim Cramer Sees These 'Non-Magnificent' Tech Stocks Emerging as Market Leaders While Nvidia, Microsoft Struggle: 'It's Just Not The Tech That's Led Us'

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CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that technology leadership may be broadening beyond the Magnificent Seven stocks, as semiconductor and networking stocks regained momentum.

On Tuesday, Cramer said on "Mad Money” that NvidiaCorp.(NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta Platforms Inc.(NASDAQ:META) have struggled to sustain their recent rallies.

Tuesday’s advances in Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO) and Micron TechnologyInc.(NASDAQ:MU) helped support major indexes. Cramer said the moves could indicate investors are rotating toward different technology winners.

He highlighted Advanced Micro Devices(NASDAQ:AMD) and Arista Networks(NYSE:ANET) after both companies delivered strong quarterly results following Tuesday’s closing bell. Oracle(NYSE:ORCL) also drew attention after its shares closed nearly 6% higher.

"Tech’s trying to make a stand here. It’s just not the tech that’s led us for the last few years," Cramer said. He added, "I want to believe that non-magnificent tech can lead us,” but cautioned investors against getting overly optimistic based on a single positive trading session.

Cramer also cited resistance to data-center construction, including community concerns about electricity costs and water consumption. Smaller developers, including IREN(NASDAQ:IREN), Nebius Group(NASDAQ:NBIS) and CoreWeave(NASDAQ:CRWV), could face greater exposure to those challenges, said the CNBC host, while larger companies such as Amazon.com(NASDAQ:AMZN) have more resources to find alternative locations.

Cramer said he "would like to wait for the crescendo” before committing too much money back into tech.

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Tech Selloff Deepens Investor Concerns

Cramer’s caution follows a sharp deterioration in sentiment around big tech stocks. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares have plunged 47.89% over a month after the company issued a disappointing fourth-quarter outlook at the end of October.

Semiconductor stocks lost around $1 trillion in market value last Friday. The CNBC commentator warned that market volatility could persist as investors question whether massive AI spending can justify elevated technology valuations. He advised investors against trying to time a tech-sector bottom and instead focusing on quality stocks caught in broad sell-offs.

At the same time, Tech analyst Dan Ives called the tech selloff a "gut check" for companies facing pressure to prove they can monetize AI investments. While describing the downturn as a "disaster for tech investors," he urged investors not to panic and identified Palantir Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ: PLTR), Microsoft, Nvidia and Apple Inc.(NASDAQ: AAPL) as stocks to hold over the next five years.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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