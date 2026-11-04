Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp McDonald's Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

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McDonald’s Corporation(NYSE:MCD) will release its third quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.38 per share, up from $3.22 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for MCD’s quarterly revenue is $7.28 billion. It reported $7.08 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

McDonald’s, during September, outlined new long-term growth and profitability targets at its 2026 Investor Day while acknowledging gaps in restaurant execution.

Shares of McDonald’s fell 1% to close at $263.04 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $290 to $260 on Oct. 30, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $295 on Oct. 26, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained the stock with a Buy rating and cut the price target from $305 to $295 on Oct. 20, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Keybanc analyst Christopher Carril maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $305 to $280 on Oct. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $300 to $270 on Oct. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Considering buying MCD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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