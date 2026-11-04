Why Limbach Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

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Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Limbach Holdings reported quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $230.460 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $216.986 million.

Limbach Holdings shares jumped 14.7% to $57.32 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Curis, Inc . (NASDAQ:CRIS) gained 69.5% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after rising 8% on Tuesday.

. (NASDAQ:CRIS) gained 69.5% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after rising 8% on Tuesday. Darkiris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI) jumped 68.1% to $2.5205 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:DKI) jumped 68.1% to $2.5205 in pre-market trading. Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI) gained 29.8% to $0.3122 in pre-market trading after the company announced progress in moving an established Southeast Asian fintech customer from AI-assisted business process outsourcing toward autonomous AI labor.

(NASDAQ:HPAI) gained 29.8% to $0.3122 in pre-market trading after the company announced progress in moving an established Southeast Asian fintech customer from AI-assisted business process outsourcing toward autonomous AI labor. AI OKTO CORP . (NASDAQ:AIOK) gained 22.2% to $12.21 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Tuesday.

. (NASDAQ:AIOK) gained 22.2% to $12.21 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Tuesday. Flotek Industries, Inc . (NYSE:FTK) rose 17% to $29.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

. (NYSE:FTK) rose 17% to $29.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Alight, Inc . (NYSE:ALIT) climbed 14.6% to $11.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

. (NYSE:ALIT) climbed 14.6% to $11.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Duolingo, Inc . (NASDAQ:DUOL) gained 13.2% to $144.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter sales results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

. (NASDAQ:DUOL) gained 13.2% to $144.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter sales results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. SCWorx Corp . (NASDAQ:WORX) gained 12.7% to $1.6124 in pre-market trading after rising around 4% on Tuesday.

. (NASDAQ:WORX) gained 12.7% to $1.6124 in pre-market trading after rising around 4% on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 10.6% to $1.5593 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.

Losers

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) fell 46.5% to $0.1589 in pre-market trading after dipping 85% on Tuesday. The company announced deliveries of its LS450 electric trucks in US under government incentive programs that support commercial fleet electrification.

(NASDAQ:CENN) fell 46.5% to $0.1589 in pre-market trading after dipping 85% on Tuesday. The company announced deliveries of its LS450 electric trucks in US under government incentive programs that support commercial fleet electrification. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) fell 39.1% to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY27 guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:DOX) fell 39.1% to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY27 guidance below estimates. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 26.4% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after Sanofi notified the company of its decision to discontinue the Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial of SAR448272.

. (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 26.4% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after Sanofi notified the company of its decision to discontinue the Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial of SAR448272. Parabolic Technologies, In c. (NASDAQ:PARA) fell 25.7% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after jumping over 60% on Tuesday.

c. (NASDAQ:PARA) fell 25.7% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after jumping over 60% on Tuesday. Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BDMD) tumbled 20.2% to $0.0934 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:BDMD) tumbled 20.2% to $0.0934 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Tuesday. Air Water Ventures Limited (NASDAQ:WATR) fell 18.6% to $1.01 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:WATR) fell 18.6% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declined 18% to $70.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:SWKS) declined 18% to $70.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance below estimates. 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) fell 15.9% to $0.0406 in pre-market trading. 22nd Century Group shares dipped around 35% on Tuesday after the company announced 1-for-58 reverse stock split, effective Nov. 5.

(NASDAQ:XXII) fell 15.9% to $0.0406 in pre-market trading. 22nd Century Group shares dipped around 35% on Tuesday after the company announced 1-for-58 reverse stock split, effective Nov. 5. Redwood Trust, Inc . (NYSE:RWT) shares declined 11.9% to $2.74 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

. (NYSE:RWT) shares declined 11.9% to $2.74 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) fell 9% to $16.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.

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