Uber Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

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Uber Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:UBER) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share, down from $3.11 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Uber’s quarterly revenue is $14.67 billion. It reported $13.47 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Uber recently partnered with HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) and Franklin Templeton(NYSE:BEN) in a blockchain-based investment pilot to earn additional returns on idle corporate cash through weekend trading.

Shares of Uber slipped 0.2% to close at $66.60 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepal Mathivanan maintained an Overweight rating with a price target of $90 on Oct. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citizens analyst Andrew Boone maintained the stock with a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $100 on Oct. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $89 to $92 on Oct. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler initiated coverage on the stock with a Sector Outperform rating and a price target of $100 on Sept. 9, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $91 on Sept. 8, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying UBER stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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