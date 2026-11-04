Elon Musk, Who Voted 'Red,' Reacts to GOP Midterm Losses With 'Election-Interfering' Space Laser Joke: 'Didn't Work This Time'

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Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his reaction to the Midterm election results with a sarcastic touch.

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time," Musk wrote on X, early Wednesday.

His comments came as Democrats secured notable 2026 midterm victories.

Read Also: Barack Obama Calls on Democrats to 'Roll Up' Their Sleeves and Prevent 'Further Damage' After Midterm Election Wins: 'A Clear Message'

Musk Pours Over $400 Million Into GOP Midterms

On Tuesday’s election day, Musk had urged voters to "Vote red,” as Democrats are poised to scrutinize the legality of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) role, government ties and potential conflicts involving his business interests.

The billionaire had warned that a Democratic sweep in 2028 would turn America into a "permanent one-party state," backing Republicans with more than $445 million in contributions to GOP political groups ahead of the midterms.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) accused Republican megadonors of spending more than $1.6 billion to influence the 2026 elections and called for campaign finance reforms. Sanders has particularly criticized Musk for his massive donations to Republican-backed groups.

Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson described Musk’s political involvement as a personal "crusade," saying he is now fully committed to supporting Republicans, driven more by political concerns than business interests.

Talarico Win Raises Stakes for Musk

Musk’s political comments also have significance for Tesla and his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX), whose operations and regulatory interests can be affected by federal policy.

Cardone Capital founder Grant Cardone warned that James Talarico’s Texas Senate victory over Republican Ken Paxton could create challenges for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and AI investments. Cardone expressed concern over Talarico’s proposed regulations requiring AI data centers to fund their own infrastructure, reduce pollution and water consumption, and pay an AI profits tax to fund annual dividends for Americans.

The result could also intensify tensions between Talarico and Musk, who have repeatedly criticized each other. Both SpaceX and Tesla are headquartered in Texas.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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