PLTR Stock Could Deliver 423% Upside, Says Tom Nash — Here's Why He's Bullish on Palantir

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Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) could reach $917 under a valuation model outlined by investor and commentator Tom Nash, implying about 422.8% upside from a $175.40 reference price, as the company continues to post rapid revenue and profit growth.

Nash Lays Out $917 Base Case

"My current price target in Palantir is $917. That’s my base case," Nash said during a discussion with Shay Boloor and Brad Freeman.

Nash said his model assumes 100% annual revenue growth over five years, a 40% free-cash-flow margin, a price-to-earnings multiple of 60 and a 10% discount rate.

He argued that Palantir’s current growth trajectory could exceed those assumptions, saying the company’s roughly 90%-100% revenue growth rate was "undershooting it" and could go "exponential."

The $917 target represents Nash’s own base-case model and is not company guidance.

Read Also: Dan Ives Says Palantir Is Answering AI's Biggest Question: Where's the Money?

Palantir Posts 96% Revenue Growth

Palantir subsequently reported third-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion, up 96% year over year and above the $2.18 billion analyst estimate, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share topped the 41-cent estimate.

The company said U.S. commercial revenue increased 148% to $984 million, while U.S. government revenue climbed 96% to $953 million. Palantir reported a Rule of 40 score of 158%.

Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor said the 96% overall revenue growth and 20% sequential increase marked Palantir’s highest growth rates since becoming a public company.

Freeman Says Palantir Merits A Premium

Freeman separately argued that Palantir should command a premium relative to other high-growth software companies.

"If any company on the planet deserves to be at the top of that list right now, it’s Palantir," Freeman said, adding that he saw no sustainable grower performing at a more impressive pace.

How Has PLTR Performed in 2026?

The stock was lower by 15.34% over the last year, down 1.32% year-to-date, and lower by 7.07% over the last month. It closed 1.65% lower at $175.40 per share on Tuesday; the stock was down 2.20% in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLTR maintains a positive price trend in the long and medium terms but a negative trend in the short term, with a good growth score.

Read Also: Palantir Stock Splits Wall Street as Bookings Cool and Revenue Soars

Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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