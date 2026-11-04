AMD CEO Lisa Su Addresses AI Infrastructure Bottleneck Fears: 'We Have Good Visibility Into 2027'

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On Tuesday, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su sought to address concerns about AI infrastructure bottlenecks, saying the chipmaker has good visibility into the data-center capacity needed to support its customers’ planned GPU deployments through 2027.

AMD Sees Strong Visibility Into 2027 AI Chip Deployments

During AMD’s third-quarter earnings call, Su responded to Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya‘s questions about whether the company’s major customers had sufficient financing, land, power and data-center infrastructure to support roughly 3GW of planned AMD deployments through 2027.

Su said demand from AMD’s leading AI data center customers remains strong, adding that the company’s upcoming products, including Venice, MI455 and Helios, are well-positioned competitively.

“We have been planning for this ramp with our customers jointly. So we have good visibility into 2027,” Su said, adding, "As you said, land, power, shells, all of those, the data center infrastructure. And we are very much working hand in hand with our customers."

She added that AMD knows which data centers and locations will receive its GPUs and is working closely with customers to ensure the necessary infrastructure is available.

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AMD Takes Selective Approach to AI Infrastructure Investments

Arya also questioned whether competitors’ investments in the AI ecosystem, including residual value guarantees, could put AMD at a competitive disadvantage as the industry moves into 2028 and beyond.

Su said AMD is prioritizing investments in research and development, supply chains and production capacity to support its expansion.

The company is also selectively investing alongside major partners when early commitments can help secure data center infrastructure years before new chips become available.

However, Su noted that AMD is being strategic about such commitments, with its primary focus remaining on its own growth. “Our first principle being investing in our growth,” she said.

AMD Beats Q3 Estimates, Raises Q4 Outlook

AMD posted third-quarter revenue of $13.38 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations of $13.09 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.09 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.95 per share.

The company generated $2.8 billion in operating income during the quarter and ended the period with about $7.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, plus $8.37 billion in short-term investments.

For the fourth quarter, AMD forecast revenue of approximately $17 billion, plus or minus 3%, topping analyst expectations of $16.23 billion. The company expects an adjusted gross margin of about 55%, down from 56% in the third quarter.

Price Action: AMD shares gained 3.65% to close at $483.90 on Tuesday and climbed another 5.02% to $508.20 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, AMD ranks in the 95th percentile for Growth and the 93rd percentile for Quality.

Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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