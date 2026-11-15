Bentonville is busy right now with high-tech engineering and aviation work. If you’re into automation or aircraft systems, there are some strong options here.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading aviation company)

CyberCoders (for a leading aviation company) Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation package)

Hands-on role working on corporate jets at a growing MRO repair facility. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, test, and modify avionics systems on aircraft like B737, B747, B777, KC135, A319, with training, growth paths, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonus, and PTO.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 805 Respect, Bentonville, AR 72716

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $260,000/year + bonus + potential stock

Lead Walmart’s large-scale Symbotic ASRS automation across the supply chain. You’ll own strategy, system design, integration, and ROI analysis, manage complex projects, and guide engineering teams. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U), PTO/PPTO, and more.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 805 Respect, Bentonville, AR 72716

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $220,000/year + bonus + potential stock

Mid-to-senior leadership role focused on designing and optimizing automation systems in the supply chain. You’ll run projects, data analysis, and process improvements, mentor engineers, and help drive tech adoption, with the same strong benefits and paid education package.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—engineering roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.