Bentonville is busy right now for leadership jobs, especially in tech and retail. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors, running sprints, and keeping enhancements on time and on budget. Good fit if you have 5+ years in technical project management/Scrum and want a part-time leadership role with a major consulting firm.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 600 Integrity Dr, Bentonville, AR 72716

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $220,000/year + bonus, potential stock

Own the YA Intimates category strategy for Walmart’s Sleep & Intimates team, from pricing and assortment to vendor negotiations and P&L. You’ll lead a merchandising team, use data to shape omni-channel assortments, and help drive Walmart’s fashion strategy.

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed with the same title and details; it’s the same position as above.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1601 SE 10th St, Bentonville, AR 72716

Type: Full-time

Salary (Bentonville): $90,000 – $180,000/year + bonus, potential stock

Lead complex technology operations programs that power Walmart Marketplace, focusing on fulfillment, returns, and automation. You’ll manage multiple projects, budgets, and teams while turning business needs into scalable tech solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.