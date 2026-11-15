Bentonville neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from pet supplies to holiday decor. Here are a few you can pick up around town.

Item: Reptile terrarium with accessories

Details: Includes plants, water dish, and decor. Ideal for small reptiles. Comes with the habitat, but it needs new mulch/bedding (you can get that at a pet store like Petco). Ready for pick up today.

Location: Kristyl Heights, Bentonville, AR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted garage sale items

Details: Mix of tools, toys, and home decor. Description says there are various items and to stop by to look for good deals. Check the listing for times and any notes from the poster.

Location: Windwood, Bentonville, AR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Decorative Christmas sign with pallets

Details: Listing mentions pallets and sign, likely a holiday/Christmas-themed decor sign. Could be great for front porch or indoor seasonal decorating. Check the photos on the listing for size and style.

Location: Stoneburrow, Bentonville, AR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make plans to pick it up soon—free items in Bentonville tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.