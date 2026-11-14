Bentonville is buzzing with supply chain and logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to high-level leadership and internships.

Here are several solid options worth a look:

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Field locations across the U.S. (role is listed under Bentonville HQ but internships are in FCs/DCs/Transportation Offices nationwide )

(role is listed under Bentonville HQ but internships are in ) Type: Full-time summer internship (11 weeks)

Full-time summer internship (11 weeks) Pay: $21.00 – $40.00/hour (plus potential housing assistance)

This is a hands-on leadership internship in Walmart’s End-to-End Delivery supply chain. You’ll lead hourly teams, work on a big project, and get direct access to senior leaders, speaker sessions, and networking while building real operations and analytics experience.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Location: Bentonville, AR (HQ)

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sourcing strategy for key materials and components in a manufacturing environment. This role owns supplier strategy, contract negotiations, and cost reduction projects, with about 20% travel and a strong focus on lean procurement and global sourcing.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Supply Chain Regional #6094, 5801 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72713

Type: Full-Time (Weekend – 4th shift)

(Weekend – 4th shift) Pay: $19.35 – $22.85/hour + $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums in some situations, plus performance incentives

Work in freight handling—receiving, unloading, order filling, and shipping—using power equipment. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and the Live Better U education program.

Employer: Confidential client via Ladders (Food & Beverages leader)

(Food & Beverages leader) Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $215,000 – $240,000/year + bonus, equity, and benefits

Senior leadership role owning customer operations for a major national retail account. You’ll lead managers, oversee service execution, replenishment, order management, and inventory flow, and partner closely with logistics and supply chain teams to drive performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.