Bentonville’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around retail and manufacturing. If you’ve got strong numbers skills, there are several solid paths here—from hands-on cost work to big-picture planning.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Bentonville, AR (office + plant, up to 30% travel )

(office + plant, up to ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own standard cost and inventory data across multiple manufacturing sites and turn it into clear margin and cost insights. Great fit if you like digging into ERP cost systems, variance analysis, and partnering with plant leaders to drive real operational change.

Employer: Walmart Data Ventures

Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $155,000 + bonus, potential stock

Lead billing and accounts receivable for Walmart’s fast-growing data products, making sure invoicing is accurate, compliant, and on time. Good for someone who knows billing systems, loves process improvement, and wants big-company benefits (401k, stock purchase, paid education, strong PTO).

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $180,000 + bonus, possible regional pay add-ons

Act as a “CFO of the category” by leading forecasting, budgeting, and category financials for Sam’s Club merchandising. Ideal if you have strong retail or merchandising planning experience and want to guide strategy, lead a team, and work heavily with data and visualization tools.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always fine-tune your resume as you go.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.