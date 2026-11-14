Bentonville’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially in-house. Walmart is hiring for several well-paid counsel roles with strong benefits and national impact.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Bentonville, AR (811 Excellence)

Salary: $80,000 – $155,000 + bonus, potential stock

+ bonus, potential stock Type: Full-time, in-house counsel

Full-time, in-house counsel Why it’s interesting: Work on Walmart’s Spark Driver / Last Mile operations, handling a high-volume arbitration docket, advising on legal risk, and shaping strategy for a fast-growing delivery business. You’ll manage outside counsel, support investigations, and help keep a major logistics platform compliant nationwide.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Bentonville, AR (811 Excellence)

Salary: $130,000 – $260,000 + bonus, potential stock

+ bonus, potential stock Type: Full-time, senior in-house appellate role

Full-time, senior in-house appellate role Why it’s interesting: Lead a nationwide appellate docket across commercial, IP, class actions, employment, tax, and more. You’ll set appellate strategy, guide outside counsel, and brief senior leaders on high-profile legal and policy issues that shape Walmart’s position across the country.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Bentonville, AR (811 Excellence)

Salary: $110,000 – $220,000 + bonus, potential stock

+ bonus, potential stock Type: Full-time, in-house appellate role

Full-time, in-house appellate role Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you have appellate or clerkship experience and want big, complex cases. You’ll research and draft briefs, help manage appeals nationwide, and work closely with litigation and policy teams on creative, impact-focused strategies.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Bentonville legal roles at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.