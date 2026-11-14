Bentonville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital roles and mental health openings are both popping. If you’re in nursing, patient care, or psychology, there’s a solid mix of full-time and flexible contract work here.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

This bedside RN role covers full Med/Surg care using the full nursing process and working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Eligible staff get day-one benefits, including health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO/FTO, and wellness perks.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want flexible hours and hospital experience. You’ll float between patient care assistant and unit secretary duties, supporting nurses and handling unit clerical work; eligible staff get access to day-one benefits and a Freeman-only Learning Center.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Med/Surg support role, ideal if you’ve done PCA/CNA training or are in an RN program. You’ll help with direct care and unit secretary tasks, with access to health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, and disability pay.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Imaging Department with check-ins, scheduling, transporting and positioning patients, and basic IV tasks. Requires a high school diploma and BLS within 7 days; full-time staff are eligible for day-one benefits and PTO/FTO.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time, days

Schedule: No weekends / no holidays

Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role with daytime hours only—great if you’re ready to step away from nights. You’ll manage cardiology clinic patients, handle triage calls, meds, and education, and enjoy day-one benefits, PTO/FTO, and retirement match.

Employer: Lyra Health (Lyra Clinical Associates)

Lyra Health (Lyra Clinical Associates) Location: Bentonville, AR (virtual and/or in-person)

Type: Contract (1099)

Salary: Not listed

Provide neuropsychological and/or psychological evaluations for clients of all ages, often as part of a larger care team. You set your own schedule, focus on testing and reports, and let Lyra handle billing, referrals, and 24/7 crisis navigation support.

Employer: Lyra Health (Lyra Clinical Associates)

Lyra Health (Lyra Clinical Associates) Location: Bentonville, AR (virtual and/or in-person)

Type: Contract (1099)

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you love assessment work: you’ll run intake interviews, full test batteries, and feedback sessions for kids, teens, and adults. You get no minimum hours, testing supplies provided, psychometrist support, and access to CE courses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.