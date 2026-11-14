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🍽️ Multiple Bentonville Food & Catering Jobs, Up to $28/hr
Bentonville’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals to museums to local chicken spots. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.
FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare
- Location: FHS Bentonville – 3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour (fixed)
- Requirements: 1 year of kitchen experience
This is hospital food service work with steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll prep and serve food, keep things clean and safe, and be part of a healthcare team that feeds patients and staff.
Note: This same role also appears via Indeed with Morrison Healthcare; it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.
BARTENDER (FULL AND PART TIME)
- Employer: Wolfgang Puck Catering (Compass Group)
- Location: Arts and Wellness Enterprise – 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, hours vary by event
- Requirements: 2 years of hospitality and bartending experience
Event-based bartending at a museum setting, with tips on top of hourly pay. Good fit if you like high-end events, flexible schedules, and working with a well-known hospitality brand.
Catering Specialist
- Employer: Catering Arkansas (Waldo’s Chicken & Beer)
- Location: Bentonville, AR (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.80 – $28.66/hour
- Expected Hours: 10–30 hours/week
- Requirements: Restaurant experience, clean driving record, strong customer focus
High hourly pay for helping grow Waldo’s catering business. You’ll handle deliveries and guest service, so it’s great if you’re detail-oriented and like being on the move.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.