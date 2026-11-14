Bentonville’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals to museums to local chicken spots. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: FHS Bentonville – 3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour (fixed)

Requirements: 1 year of kitchen experience

This is hospital food service work with steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll prep and serve food, keep things clean and safe, and be part of a healthcare team that feeds patients and staff.

Note: This same role also appears via Indeed with Morrison Healthcare; it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Wolfgang Puck Catering (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: Arts and Wellness Enterprise – 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, hours vary by event

Tuesday–Saturday, hours vary by event Requirements: 2 years of hospitality and bartending experience

Event-based bartending at a museum setting, with tips on top of hourly pay. Good fit if you like high-end events, flexible schedules, and working with a well-known hospitality brand.

Employer: Catering Arkansas (Waldo’s Chicken & Beer)

Location: Bentonville, AR (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.80 – $28.66/hour

Expected Hours: 10–30 hours/week

Requirements: Restaurant experience, clean driving record, strong customer focus

High hourly pay for helping grow Waldo’s catering business. You’ll handle deliveries and guest service, so it’s great if you’re detail-oriented and like being on the move.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.