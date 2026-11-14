Bentonville’s tech and operations scene is buzzing, and Walmart is hiring leaders to guide big programs, teams, and tools. If you like owning strategy, driving change, and working with data and AI, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Bentonville, AR (Growth Tech / SIP team)

(Growth Tech / SIP team) Type: Full-time

Salary (Bentonville): $110,000 – $220,000 + bonus, possible stock

Lead large, complex tech programs that use AI coding agents across planning, design, implementation, testing, and operations. You’ll own program strategy, architecture alignment, risk management, and stakeholder communication while mentoring others and setting standards for scalable, reliable AI platforms.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $220,000 + bonus, possible stock

Run high‑visibility talent programs for Global Tech and Product (Early Careers, Promotions, Fellows, Associate Experience). This is a senior people‑strategy role: you’ll shape workforce programs, use AI to simplify processes, coach a team, and partner closely with top leaders.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary (Bentonville): $90,000 – $180,000 + bonus, possible stock

Oversee complex tech operations for Walmart Marketplace, focusing on fulfillment, returns, and AI automation. You’ll manage budgets, resources, and KPIs across multiple projects, driving continuous improvement and leading a team that supports seller growth and customer experience.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $130,000 + bonus, possible stock

Lead medium‑scale projects for the Last Mile Litigation team that supports the Spark Driver platform. You’ll manage data, dashboards, schedules, and budgets, keep stakeholders aligned, and mentor associates while improving how Walmart handles a large, complex litigation portfolio.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $110,000 + bonus, possible stock

Own day‑to‑day operations for global Service Provider programs (SPAA and VSP) and build automation in tools like ServiceNow, Salesforce, or Airtable. Great fit if you enjoy process improvement, data‑driven decisions, and coordinating across Product, Engineering, Ops, and Security.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists more details on requirements and how your background might fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.