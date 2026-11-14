Bentonville’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Lowe’s Home Improvement Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience and role)

Help shoppers find the right tools and home improvement products, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked. This role comes with health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn trade skills and cross-train in other departments.

Employer: Arvest Bank

Location: 405 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.80 – $19.70 per hour

Schedule: Flexible Mon–Fri 7:00 am–6:30 pm, Sat 8:30 am–1:30 pm (rotating)

Work the front line of the bank: handle deposits, withdrawals, and cash, while helping customers with their accounts and referring them to specialists. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail‑oriented, and comfortable with cash handling and basic computer work.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.