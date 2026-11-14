Bentonville has some solid hands-on roles right now if you like working with your hands, being outdoors, and keeping buildings and grounds in top shape.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 301 SE J St, Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $40.00/hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

Help build and maintain the outdoor spaces at Walmart’s new Home Office. You’ll install plants, trees, and hardscapes, run mowers and other equipment, handle turf and bed care, and assist with irrigation and seasonal work like snow/ice removal. Role runs Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education).

Employer: Casey’s

Casey’s Location: Bentonville, AR area (travel between stores)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.80 – $36.50/hour + overtime at 1.5x, annual bonus eligible

Keep Casey’s fuel dispensers and related equipment running safely and smoothly. You’ll diagnose and repair pumps, controllers, card readers, and some store electrical/mechanical systems. No on-call or weekend hours, paid travel from when you leave home, plus company vehicle, tools, fuel card, 2 weeks’ vacation on hire, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with 6% match, and more.

Employer: Precision Management

Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on building maintenance role handling inspections, preventive maintenance, and repairs on mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and general facility systems. You’ll respond to work orders, keep tools and spaces organized, and help improve safety and reliability, with some flexibility needed for occasional after-hours issues.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.