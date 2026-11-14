Bentonville’s creative scene is buzzing right now—especially around retail, tech, and the arts. If you’re into content, UX, or social media, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: SellCord

SellCord Location: Bentonville, AR (On-site, hybrid 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time, Employee

Salary: Not listed

This role owns SellCord’s full social strategy, mainly for B2B audiences on LinkedIn plus Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. You’ll plan the content calendar, capture photo/video at Walmart-related events, and tie social performance directly to leads and ROI for a fast-growing Walmart Marketplace agency.

Employer: Aquent (for a Fortune #1 retail/eCommerce client)

(for a Fortune #1 retail/eCommerce client) Location: Hybrid – must reside near Bentonville, AR (or Hoboken, NJ / San Bruno, CA)

Type: Contract

Salary: $50.00–$55.00/hour (target range)

Create micro-learning video scripts, storyboards, and self-paced courses that help marketplace sellers onboard and grow. Ideal if you love fast-paced production work, switching between formats, and using AI tools to speed up writing while keeping a clear, friendly B2B voice.

Employer: Aquent (for a global retail tech enterprise)

(for a global retail tech enterprise) Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead UX strategy for a large product portfolio that reaches millions of users worldwide. You’ll manage and mentor designers, own design systems across web and native apps, and drive research, prototyping, and accessibility for complex, enterprise-scale experiences.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1601 SE 10th St, Bentonville, AR 72716

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$220,000/year + bonus, potential stock, and full benefits

Own the experience vision for Membership and Store/Club journeys across app, web, and in-store. This is a senior leadership role shaping how customers join, engage, and renew memberships, with a strong focus on AI-driven design, accessibility (WCAG 2.2 AA), and cross-functional influence.

Employer: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Location: Bentonville, AR (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Support and help shape social media for Crystal Bridges and the Momentary, from content planning and posting to live event coverage and community management. Great fit if you enjoy visual storytelling, museum culture, and being on-site for exhibitions, performances, and community events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.