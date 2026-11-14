Bentonville has some solid office and front-desk roles open right now, especially if you like staying organized and helping people face-to-face.

Here are a few strong options to check out this week:

Employer: Burnett Real Estate Team

Burnett Real Estate Team Location: Bentonville, AR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,000 – $65,000 per year

Handle real estate deals from contract to closing and help new agents get set up on the team. Great fit if you have an active Arkansas real estate license, love checklists, and want room to grow in a busy local brokerage.

Employer: The Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a hospitality location with scheduling, invoices, phones, and menu/POS updates. Comes with health insurance, PTO after 90 days, 401(k) with match, home loan program, and restaurant/hotel discounts if you have at least 1 year of hospitality experience.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Mercy Surgery Center, Hwy 102, Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role greeting patients, managing check-in, and handling payments and paperwork. Good option if you have a high school diploma and want steady weekday hours plus Mercy’s medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.