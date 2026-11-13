Bentonville is buzzing with people-focused roles right now, especially in HR and recruiting at Walmart and Sam’s Club. If you love matching talent to opportunity, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 806 Excellence Dr, Bentonville, AR 72716

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $320,000/year + bonus, potential stock

Lead Walmart’s executive recruiting function and build a world-class search team that hires senior leaders across the company. This role owns executive talent strategy, partners closely with C‑suite leaders, manages search firm relationships, and ties recruiting into leadership development and talent planning.

You’ll need deep executive recruiting experience, strong people leadership skills, and a background in HR or talent acquisition (7+ years with a degree, or 9+ years without). Walmart lists robust benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Sam’s Club (Walmart)

(Walmart) Location: 2101 SE Simple Savings Dr, Bentonville, AR 72712

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $155,000/year + bonus

Own full-cycle recruiting for Sam’s Club field management roles and act as a strategic advisor to hiring managers. You’ll design sourcing strategies, use data and AI tools to improve hiring, and build strong talent pipelines for retail leadership.

This role fits someone with 2–4+ years in HR or talent acquisition, strong collaboration skills, and comfort working closely with operations leaders. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and fully paid education programs.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting links to more openings on the Walmart careers site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.