Bentonville is buzzing with design and engineering work right now, from local firms to big national brands. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Resource Hub Consulting (architecture & design firm)

Resource Hub Consulting (architecture & design firm) Location: Bentonville, AR (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $85,000 + benefits

Lead projects from concept through construction on residential, commercial, educational, and adaptive reuse work. Great fit if you like client-facing work, managing budgets and schedules, and owning design coordination while staying hands-on with drawings and specs.

Employer: HFA (employee-owned A/E firm)

(employee-owned A/E firm) Location: Bentonville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level electrical role where you lead small to medium projects, handle power and lighting design, and apply NEC and energy codes with minimal oversight. You’ll use Revit, mentor junior staff, work directly with clients, and may serve as Engineer of Record on select projects. BSEE and PE license required.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 802 Respect Dr, Bentonville, AR 72716

Type: Full-time, paid summer internship (11 weeks, Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed

For undergrads graduating Dec 2027–Aug 2028 who want hands-on work in automation and robotics for grocery fulfillment. You’ll join an APD engineering team (process, integration, or stability), analyze real data, and help improve throughput, labor efficiency, and system reliability across Walmart’s automated pickup & delivery centers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep an eye on similar roles from the same employers—Bentonville’s engineering scene is growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.