🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bentonville

Bentonville has some wonderful dogs just waiting to meet their new families. All of these pups are looking for safe, loving homes through Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Raine is a lovely medium-sized adult girl with a soft tan coat. As an adult dog, she may be a great match if you want a companion who is past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Raine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Mia is a cream-and-white puppy who will likely grow into a medium-sized dog. She’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Duke is a large-breed puppy with a handsome brown, chocolate, and white coat. He’ll likely grow into a big, sturdy dog who will enjoy an active home.

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Dane is a young, small mixed-breed boy with a white and brown/chocolate coat. He may be a nice fit if you’re looking for a dog who isn’t too big but still has plenty of youthful energy.

👉 Meet Dane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Samsung is a young, medium-sized white mixed-breed dog. He’s at a great age for learning new things and settling into a routine with his new people.

👉 Meet Samsung and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Jasmine is a young brindle mixed-breed girl with a beautiful patterned coat. She’s ready to start her next chapter with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bentonville, AR, consider visiting Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas or calling (479) 310-8569 to learn more about these dogs and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.