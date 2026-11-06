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🚚 Bentonville Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $60K–$130K Roles
Bentonville’s logistics scene is buzzing, and Walmart is right at the center of it. If you like data, freight, and big‑scale problem solving, these roles are worth a look.
(USA) Manager, Supply Chain Management – Transportation Pricing
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Bentonville, AR (805 Respect)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $130,000 + bonus, potential stock
Own pricing strategy for Walmart’s trucking network, working with procurement, fleet ops, and network optimization to get the best value from limited capacity. Great fit if you love analytics, transportation, and cross‑functional projects at massive scale.
Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed
Senior Analyst, Supply Chain Management
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Bentonville, AR (805 Respect)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $110,000 + bonus, potential stock
Dig into transportation and replenishment data to fix root‑cause issues, improve KPIs, and cut waste across Walmart’s network. Ideal if you’re strong in analysis and process improvement and want your work to impact a huge supply chain.
Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Walmart often has related roles open that build on the same skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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