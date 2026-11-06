🐱 Sweet Young Cats Waiting for Adoption in Bentonville, AR

Bentonville has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are with Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red with white

Orange or red with white Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Wasabi is a handsome young orange-and-white boy looking for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’ve been wanting a classic orange kitty, he might be the one for you.

👉 Meet Wasabi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue with white

Gray or blue with white Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Quincy is a striking gray-and-white young cat. He’s waiting for someone who will give him a safe, calm home and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Quincy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Pookie is a tiny orange kitten with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Pookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas

Phone: (479) 310-8569

Robin is a sleek black kitten looking for a family to grow up with. He’ll do best with people who can give him time, toys, and gentle guidance as he learns.

👉 Meet Robin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bentonville, AR, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas at (479) 310-8569 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.