undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Benton, Louisiana
Benton has some very sweet small dogs hoping for a safe, loving home. All are with Ninna's Road to Rescue, a local group that takes extra care to place dogs with responsible adopters.
Please note: Fozzle is listed as a stray and not yet available, so he’s included here only for awareness.
Bellinzona
- Breed: Maltese / Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn markings
- Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue (Benton, LA)
- Source: adoptapet
- Extras: YouTube video in listing so you can see her in action
The rescue asks that only adopters with a solid, responsible dog-ownership history and an excellent vet reference apply. Be sure to read her full profile and follow their application steps.
👉 Meet Bellinzona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Benelli
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black
- Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue (Benton, LA)
- Source: adoptapet
- Extras: YouTube video and a fun howling video linked in her listing
As with the other dogs, the rescue requires a strong history of responsible pet care and an excellent vet reference. Please read her full description before applying.
👉 Meet Benelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Queso
- Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue (Benton, LA)
- Source: adoptapet
- Extras: YouTube video linked so you can get a feel for her personality
Ninna’s Road to Rescue is looking for adopters with proven, responsible dog ownership and a great vet reference. Make sure to read her full profile and follow their application instructions.
👉 Meet Queso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fozzle (NOT YET AVAILABLE - STRAY)
- Status: Stray – not yet taking applications, not yet available for adoption
- Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Adult (approx. 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue (Benton, LA)
- Source: adoptapet
- Found: Wandering around apartments off Patzman in Shreveport; seen there for several days
Fozzle is a new intake (11/1/2026) and is being held as a stray. The rescue is not yet accepting applications for him. Keep an eye on his listing for updates if you’re interested once he becomes available.
👉 View Fozzle’s full listing and status updates on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Benton, LA and can offer a safe, loving home, please consider applying for one of these small dogs. Visit each dog’s link to read the full profile and follow Ninna's Road to Rescue’s application process carefully.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.