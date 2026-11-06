🐶 Playful Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Benton, Louisiana

Benton has some very sweet small dogs hoping for a safe, loving home. All are with Ninna's Road to Rescue, a local group that takes extra care to place dogs with responsible adopters.

Please note: Fozzle is listed as a stray and not yet available, so he’s included here only for awareness.

Breed: Maltese / Dachshund mix

Maltese / Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn markings

White with tan/yellow/fawn markings Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue (Benton, LA)

(Benton, LA) Source: adoptapet

adoptapet Extras: YouTube video in listing so you can see her in action

The rescue asks that only adopters with a solid, responsible dog-ownership history and an excellent vet reference apply. Be sure to read her full profile and follow their application steps.

👉 Meet Bellinzona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue (Benton, LA)

(Benton, LA) Source: adoptapet

adoptapet Extras: YouTube video and a fun howling video linked in her listing

As with the other dogs, the rescue requires a strong history of responsible pet care and an excellent vet reference. Please read her full description before applying.

👉 Meet Benelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) / Chihuahua mix

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) / Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue (Benton, LA)

(Benton, LA) Source: adoptapet

adoptapet Extras: YouTube video linked so you can get a feel for her personality

Ninna’s Road to Rescue is looking for adopters with proven, responsible dog ownership and a great vet reference. Make sure to read her full profile and follow their application instructions.

👉 Meet Queso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Stray – not yet taking applications, not yet available for adoption

Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix

Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult (approx. 5 years)

Adult (approx. 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue (Benton, LA)

(Benton, LA) Source: adoptapet

adoptapet Found: Wandering around apartments off Patzman in Shreveport; seen there for several days

Fozzle is a new intake (11/1/2026) and is being held as a stray. The rescue is not yet accepting applications for him. Keep an eye on his listing for updates if you’re interested once he becomes available.

👉 View Fozzle’s full listing and status updates on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Benton, LA and can offer a safe, loving home, please consider applying for one of these small dogs. Visit each dog’s link to read the full profile and follow Ninna's Road to Rescue’s application process carefully.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.