Benton is seeing more leadership roles pop up, especially in youth, camp, and faith-based programs. If you’ve got management skills and a heart for serving kids and families, these are worth a look.

Employer: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Location: Benton, KY (south of town on Kentucky Lake)

Type: Full-time (seasonal on-site, plus part-time remote pre-season)

Pay: $14,000 for the June 1 – July 22, 2027 camp season, plus ~15 hrs/week pre-season at $22/hr

Lead a classic overnight Girl Scout camp on 183 acres with 2.3 miles of Kentucky Lake shoreline. You’ll train and supervise staff, manage camp operations and safety, and jump into daily activities like swimming, boating, and lifeguarding. Room, board, and most meals are included during camp, and you’ll need strong leadership skills, First Aid/CPR and lifeguard certifications, and comfort working long, active days outdoors.

Employer: Heartland Youth Village

Location: Benton, KY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

Top leadership role running a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF II) for youth. You’ll oversee daily operations, supervise Leadership and Senior Staff, manage budgets and assets, and ensure full regulatory and accreditation compliance. Requires at least a Bachelor’s in a human services field plus 2–4+ years of supervisory experience (depending on degree level), strong data and risk management skills, and comfort leading strategic planning and quality improvement.

Employer: LifeWise Academy

Location: Benton, KY

Type: Part-time, volunteer

Pay: Not listed (volunteer role; note: retirement plan with employer match is mentioned)

Faith-based leadership role helping bring Bible education to public school students during school hours. You’ll support the Program Director with leadership, locations, logistics, finances, and communication, plus handle admin tasks using tools like Google Workspace. Best fit for someone with a mature Christian faith, active in a local church, and comfortable juggling details while serving kids and families.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local leadership roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.