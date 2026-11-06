🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Benton

Benton has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their forever families. All three are at the same local shelter and are full of love to give.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (618) 439-9197

BIG dog, even bigger heart! Rigby is a large, handsome boy who absolutely loves people. He came into the shelter through no fault of his own and is still full of affection and a desire to bond with a person or family of his own.

If you believe love comes in all shapes and sizes, Rigby might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Rigby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (618) 439-9197

A little sweetness with a whole lot of love! Don’t let the name fool you—there’s nothing stinky about Skunk. She’s a sweet, friendly brindle girl with a great personality. Skunk is people-friendly, gets along with other dogs, and is even cat-friendly. She’s also described as good about keeping things tidy, which is a big plus for home life.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-love companion who fits in well, Skunk could be the one.

👉 Meet Skunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (618) 439-9197

The gold standard of the dog world. Isabelle is described as truly special—full of love, with a beautiful personality and a calm, happy presence. She enjoys belly rubs and is happiest just being by someone’s side. She’s noted as being great with “just about anything and everything,” making her a wonderful all-around companion.

If you want a steady, loving dog who brightens every day, Isabelle may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Isabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Benton, IL, please consider visiting Franklin County Animal Control to meet these dogs in person, or give them a call at (618) 439-9197 to ask about Rigby, Skunk, or Isabelle. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.