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Benton

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Benton

8 days ago

Benton has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their forever families. All three are at the same local shelter and are full of love to give.

Rigby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rT8IE_1GoPVE0m00
  • Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
  • Phone: (618) 439-9197

BIG dog, even bigger heart! Rigby is a large, handsome boy who absolutely loves people. He came into the shelter through no fault of his own and is still full of affection and a desire to bond with a person or family of his own.

If you believe love comes in all shapes and sizes, Rigby might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Rigby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Skunk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08r209_1GoPVE0m00
  • Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
  • Age: Adult (about 2 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
  • Phone: (618) 439-9197

A little sweetness with a whole lot of love! Don’t let the name fool you—there’s nothing stinky about Skunk. She’s a sweet, friendly brindle girl with a great personality. Skunk is people-friendly, gets along with other dogs, and is even cat-friendly. She’s also described as good about keeping things tidy, which is a big plus for home life.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-love companion who fits in well, Skunk could be the one.
👉 Meet Skunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Isabelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZftL_1GoPVE0m00
  • Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
  • Phone: (618) 439-9197

The gold standard of the dog world. Isabelle is described as truly special—full of love, with a beautiful personality and a calm, happy presence. She enjoys belly rubs and is happiest just being by someone’s side. She’s noted as being great with “just about anything and everything,” making her a wonderful all-around companion.

If you want a steady, loving dog who brightens every day, Isabelle may be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Isabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Benton, IL, please consider visiting Franklin County Animal Control to meet these dogs in person, or give them a call at (618) 439-9197 to ask about Rigby, Skunk, or Isabelle. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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