Benton Harbor retail is busy right now, with stores looking for both leaders and front-line help. Good mix of full-time and part-time, plus some solid benefits if you want steady hours.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Benton Harbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store operation: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail management, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want access to health benefits, 401(k), and potential bonus incentives.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 333 Riverview Dr, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean. Great if you want flexible part-time hours, like staying active on your feet, and want access to benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Location: Benton Harbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.73 – $16.53 per hour

Busy travel center cashier job with lots of guest interaction—ringing up sales, stocking, and keeping things clean. Standout perks include weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gal fuel discount, low-cost health plans, PTO, and 401(k).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for lots of roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.