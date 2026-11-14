Benton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills or want to grow in patient care, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: State of Arkansas (Department of Human Services)

State of Arkansas (Department of Human Services) Location: Benton, AR (Arkansas Health Center)

(Arkansas Health Center) Type: Internship / CNA – Independent

Internship / CNA – Independent Salary: $18.83/hr, approx. $39,171 – $57,973/year

Schedule: Rotating 12-hour shifts

Hands-on CNA role in a state-run facility, helping with daily care, vitals, mobility, and hygiene. Good fit if you want stable state employment with pension, paid holidays, maternity leave, and strong benefits.

Employer: Saline Memorial Hospital / Saline Memorial Clinics

Location: Benton, AR

Type: Full-time, Days

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Clinic-based RN role in cardiology with daytime hours only—great if you’re ready to step away from nights and weekends. Offers comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition/loan assistance, and strong professional development in a well-established local hospital system.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Benton, AR (Travel contract)

(Travel contract) Type: Travel RN, ICU

Pay: Estimated $1,815 per week

Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Short-term ICU travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, and license reimbursement. Ideal if you want higher weekly pay, flexibility, and full travel-nurse perks.

Employer: Superior Health Consulting

Location: Benton, Hot Springs & Little Rock, AR

Type: PRN, Part-time (≤30 hrs/week, not guaranteed)

Pay: $18 – $20/hour (experience-based)

Great entry or next-step role if you like variety and smaller clinic settings. You’ll float between clinics, help with EKGs, ANS testing, chart review, and EHR updates, with training available for the right person.

Employer: UHS – Pinnacle Pointe Outpatient

Location: Benton, AR area

Type: 32-hour Full-time

Pay: $16 – $20+ per hour (DOE & education)

Behavioral health role providing community support and interventions for kids, teens, and adults. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock plan, and career growth within a large behavioral health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.