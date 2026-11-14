Benton’s auto and RV scene is busy right now, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open. If you like talking with people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Benton, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $45,000–$60,000+ total comp, commission-based with uncapped commissions

Work directly with RV customers to match them with the right products, schedule installs, and do RV walkthroughs. Good fit if you enjoy camping/RV gear, can lift up to 50 lbs with help, and don’t mind weekends or some outdoor work. Benefits include PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, discounts, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement (if eligible).

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Benton, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+ total comp, commission-based with uncapped commissions

Help RV owners with repair and service needs, give price estimates, suggest add-on services, and keep customers updated on progress. Great if you’ve worked in RV, marine, powersports, or auto service, are comfortable with Microsoft 365, and can handle weekends and busy days. Comes with PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, discounts, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement (if eligible).

Employer: Everett Ford

Location: Benton, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)

Be the link between customers and the service shop: greet drivers, write up repair orders, explain work done, and follow up through the day. You’ll need at least 1 year in a service department, strong people skills, and the ability to lift 50 lbs and stay on your feet. Perks include flexible hours, health insurance, PTO & sick leave, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.